XML Financial LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 102.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,653 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $504.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $514.90 and a 200-day moving average of $517.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

