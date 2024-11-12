XML Financial LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 401,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 211,130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.2% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 151,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 91,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $2,453,000.

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $847.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

