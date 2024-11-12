XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 103,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

