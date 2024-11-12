XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,933,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 2,731,688 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.60. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.