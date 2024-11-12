XML Financial LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 1,045,691 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 187,939 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $557,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.15%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

