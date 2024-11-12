XML Financial LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

