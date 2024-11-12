XML Financial LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

