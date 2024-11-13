1,973 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 196.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $115.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

