2,037 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,172 shares of company stock worth $136,270,842. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AXON opened at $595.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.73 and a 12-month high of $624.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.