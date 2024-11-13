4,358 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 402.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

