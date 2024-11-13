6,802 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,802 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

View Our Latest Report on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.