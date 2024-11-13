7,384 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 237.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vertiv by 10.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vertiv by 45.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 400.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $3,017,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.4 %

Vertiv stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

