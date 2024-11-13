95,748 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 435,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

