Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.45. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

