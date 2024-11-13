Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Admiral Group Trading Down 3.6 %

AMIGY opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.2564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

