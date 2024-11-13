Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,001,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,923,000 after acquiring an additional 92,780 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.20.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

