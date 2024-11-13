Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 77.1% in October

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

