Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 268.5% in October

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,844,200 shares, an increase of 268.5% from the October 15th total of 4,028,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.8 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.
About Alfa
