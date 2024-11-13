Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 268.5% in October

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,844,200 shares, an increase of 268.5% from the October 15th total of 4,028,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.8 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

