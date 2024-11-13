Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s 10th Largest Position

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,752 shares of company stock valued at $40,156,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $181.62 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

