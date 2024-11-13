Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 41.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Amedisys by 111.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amedisys by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,202,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amedisys by 65.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

