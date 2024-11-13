Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CPB opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

