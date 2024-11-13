Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,454,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.