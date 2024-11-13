Amalgamated Bank Has $1.75 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $2,652,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.