Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp raised shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $245.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.59. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,395 shares of company stock valued at $46,787,439 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

