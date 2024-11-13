Amalgamated Bank Sells 21,786 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after buying an additional 881,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 675.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $19,040,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after buying an additional 465,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after buying an additional 391,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

