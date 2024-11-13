Amalgamated Bank Sells 421 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $1,170,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,963,504.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $1,170,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,963,504.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,043 shares of company stock worth $39,737,342 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.73 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.