Amalgamated Bank Sells 698 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 398,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 211,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 77.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,340,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $11,982,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $11,058,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

