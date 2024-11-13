Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 88.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

