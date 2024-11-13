American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.70. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

