American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Financial Group by 251.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2,269.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AFG opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.73 and a one year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

