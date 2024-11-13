American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Up 13.6 %
Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About American Lithium Minerals
