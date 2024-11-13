American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

