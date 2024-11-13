Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,386,000. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,728 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,290.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 270,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 250,734 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,280,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after buying an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

