Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 298.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.42. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

