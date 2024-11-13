Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,586,300 shares, a growth of 279.3% from the October 15th total of 1,736,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

About Angang Steel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.