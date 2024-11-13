Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,586,300 shares, a growth of 279.3% from the October 15th total of 1,736,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About Angang Steel
