ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $266.69 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $203.20 and a 52-week high of $349.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.69.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $3.7122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

