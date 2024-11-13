Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

