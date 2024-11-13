Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 4,866.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

