Assetmark Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,022.92 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,076.54 and a 52 week high of $5,069.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,948.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.