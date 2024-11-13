Assetmark Inc. Buys 44,725 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.56% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:FSEP opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

