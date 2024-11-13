Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,054 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 303,680 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

