Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $722.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

