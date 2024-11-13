Assetmark Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 165.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EME opened at $514.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.31 and a fifty-two week high of $525.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.06 and its 200 day moving average is $393.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

