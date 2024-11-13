Assetmark Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.22% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOT opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

