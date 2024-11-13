Assetmark Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

