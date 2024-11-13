Assetmark Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $2,560,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $204,001,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.7 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 317.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.10.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

