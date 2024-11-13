Assetmark Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

NYSE FIS opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

