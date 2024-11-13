Assetmark Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $280.06 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

