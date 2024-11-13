Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,048 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $3,526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $83.25 and a 52 week high of $114.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

