Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of HON opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average of $206.87. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.