Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,821 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.27% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.